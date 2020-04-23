e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / HP working to adopt three-pronged strategy to combat Covid-19: Jai Ram

HP working to adopt three-pronged strategy to combat Covid-19: Jai Ram

The state government will increase testing for the disease so that maximum population can be examined, the CM said.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 23, 2020 20:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur(HT File)
         

Himachal Pradesh government will adopt a three-pronged strategy to combat coronavirus effectively in the state, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday.

He was presiding over a review meeting of health and family welfare and Ayurveda departments.

The state government will increase testing for the disease so that maximum population can be examined, the CM said.

“We will be identifying three types of institutions where treatment of Covid-19 patients can be done,” he said, adding that asymptomatic people will be kept in Covid care centres; moderate symptomatic in Covid health centres; and severe symptomatic in hospitals.

The CM has directed the department officials to ensure sufficient supply of PPE kits, masks and ventilators in the hospitals so that there was no complexity when the lockdown is over.

He also discussed the issue regarding homecoming of residents of the state from other parts of the country and directed officials to prepare an effective plan.

