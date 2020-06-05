e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Immigration fraud: Mohali couple booked for duping man of ₹6 lakh

Immigration fraud: Mohali couple booked for duping man of ₹6 lakh

The victim, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib, told police he was duped on pretext of being sent to Canada

chandigarh Updated: Jun 05, 2020 21:26 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A husband-wife duo was booked for duping a Chamkaur Sahib resident of ₹ 6.1 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.

The accused have been identified as Ekam Singh and Baljinder Kaur, residents of Sunny Enclave in Kharar. The couple was running an immigration firm in Phase 5, Mohali.

The complainant, Ram Singh, told police that the accused duped him of ₹ 6.1 lakh on the pretext of sending him Canada.

A case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 24 of the Immigration Act at the Phase 1 police station.

The accused are yet to be arrested.

