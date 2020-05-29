e-paper
Impact of Covid-19 on mental health discussed during webinar at PU

Experts spoke about how the present circumstances create anxiety and loneliness among people.

chandigarh Updated: May 29, 2020 04:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Panjab University organised a webinar on the impact of Covid-19 on mental health, on Thursday.

The webinar was jointly organised by PU’s centre for social work and the department of ancient Indian history, culture and archaeology, as a part of the joint webinar series related to the Covid-19 pandemic and was attended by faculty members from different departments, research scholars and students.

PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar spoke about how the present circumstances create anxiety and loneliness among people.

Dr Rajaram, psychiatric social worker and international practitioner who has been teaching at NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences) for over two decades, spoke on how the spread of Covid-19 and subsequent lockdowns have impacted the mental health of different sections of Indian society.

He also addressed the concerns of participants during the webinar.

