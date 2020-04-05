Implementation of cow cess in Chandigarh deferred due to coronavirus curfew

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 00:47 IST

The implementation of cow cess that the UT had notified last month and that was to come into force from April 1 has once again been deferred, this time due to the lockdown.

On the sale of four-wheelers and two-wheelers, the cess was decided at ₹500 and ₹200, respectively. A cess of 2 paisa per unit was finalised on electricity consumption. The cess was fixed at ₹5 per bottle for the sale of country-made liquor and beer, and ₹10 per bottle on the sale of Indian-made foreign liquor.

A senior official of the municipal corporation said since the sale of liquor and sale of vehicle registration are banned in the city for now, “At most, we can get some revenue by levying the tax on electricity consumption.”

PENDING SINCE JULY 2018

The MC had hoped to earn ₹15 crore revenue per year from implementing the cow cess to help with running of three gaushalas and two cattle pounds, sheltering over 1,000 stray cattle in the city, and in making the city roads free of stray cattle.

The agenda was approved last year but the implementation got delayed due to confusion over applicability of the Punjab Slaughter Act in Chandigarh. Later, it was decided that since the Act was passed before the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, there was no need for a separate process to adopt and apply the Act in Chandigarh. On January 17, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore had given his nod, paving way for the MC to levy the cess that was approved in July 2018.

WATER MISUSE FINE DEFERRED

MC has also deferred the levying of water misuse fine from April 7. The ₹2000 penalty that was earlier imposed on watering of lawns, washing of cars and leakages in water tanks has been put on hold since all MC staff is deployed on emergency duties to deal with corona outbreak.