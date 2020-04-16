e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / IMTECH to carry out genome sequencing of SARS-Cov-2

IMTECH to carry out genome sequencing of SARS-Cov-2

Sequencing will help researchers understand the virus’ evolution, mutation pattern

chandigarh Updated: Apr 16, 2020 14:46 IST
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
HindustanTimes/Chandigarh
The institute will perform sequencing of the SARS-Cov-2 RNA genome isolated from the clinical samples it will receive as a testing facility.
         

Chandigarh-based CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH) has initiated whole genome sequencing of the novel coronavirus (SARS-Cov-2) in order to understand its evolution and mutation pattern.

Whole genome sequencing is used to determine the complete DNA/RNA sequence of an organism’s genome. IMTECH with other sister CSIR laboratories, with specialisation in genomics, medicine and cell biology, will carry out large-scale genome sequencing of SARS-Cov-2 strains across the length and breadth of the country.

The institute will perform sequencing of the SARS-Cov-2 RNA genome isolated from the clinical samples it will receive as a testing facility. The testing facility at the institute was launched on April 3.

Director Dr Sanjeev Khosla said, “We have already started clinical testing of samples and now by sequencing viral strains, we will be better equipped to understand the nature of the virus.”

Portable, real-time and direct genome sequencing will be used to study the chemical modification in SARS-Cov-2 strains in India.

Viruses have higher mutation rate than other microbes and their genetic material keeps on changing quickly as they replicate rapidly.

Genome sequencing will give researchers an insight into the origin of the virus, the different strains circulating in India and how it spread across the length and breadth of our country. The genomic resource obtained from the sequencing will also allow identification of new targets for diagnosis of Covid-19.

