e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / In a first, clerics ask Muslims of Chandigarh to offer namaz from home this Ramzan

In a first, clerics ask Muslims of Chandigarh to offer namaz from home this Ramzan

Sector 45 mosque head Kari Shamsher says this is the first time after Independence that Muslims won’t be coming to the mosque to offer namaz during Ramzan, which shows their dedication to preventing the spread of the deadly disease

chandigarh Updated: Apr 24, 2020 20:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A notice appealing to the faithful to offer prayers from home and not visit the mosque hanging outside the gate of Jama Masjid in Sector 20 on Friday.
A notice appealing to the faithful to offer prayers from home and not visit the mosque hanging outside the gate of Jama Masjid in Sector 20 on Friday.(Ravi Kumar/HT)
         

The heads of the major mosques in the city on Friday announced that this Ramadan or Ramzan, which began on Thursday, all Muslims will offer namaz prayers at home as the places of worship will remain closed amid the Covid-19 curfew.

Senior officials of the Chandigarh Police, including director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Baniwal, deputy inspector general (DIG) Omvir Singh Bishnoi and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagadale, were present while the clerics made the announcement at Jama Masjid in Sector 20.

Jama Masjid in Panchkula’s Sector 21 wearing a deserted look on the eve of Ramzan on Friday amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Jama Masjid in Panchkula’s Sector 21 wearing a deserted look on the eve of Ramzan on Friday amid the coronavirus lockdown. ( Sant Arora/Hindustan Times )

Heads of major mosques in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 45 and Manimajra were also present. Maulana Ajmal Khan said Muslims were peace-loving members of society. He prayed that the spread of Covid be contained soon.

Sector 45 mosque head Kari Shamsher said this was the first time after Independence that Muslims won’t be coming to the mosque to offer namaz during Ramadan, which showed their dedication towards preventing the spread of the deadly disease. He added that clerics of all mosques will also give a message during the call to prayer to all members of the Muslim community to offer prayers at home.

Chandigarh DGP Sanjay Beniwal receiving a memento from the members of the Muslim community at Jama Masjid in Sector 20 on Friday.
Chandigarh DGP Sanjay Beniwal receiving a memento from the members of the Muslim community at Jama Masjid in Sector 20 on Friday. ( Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times  )

In a show of respect, the police presented the clerics with 1,000 prayer mats and 2,000 packets of dates. The religious leaders in return presented the police officials with perfumed oil

top news
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
Covid-19: In key video conference with PM Modi, what could be on states’ wish list
Covid-19: In key video conference with PM Modi, what could be on states’ wish list
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
Live: Live: Total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rise to 6,817
Live: Live: Total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rise to 6,817
Top common features between Seltos and world car of the year Kia Telluride
Top common features between Seltos and world car of the year Kia Telluride
Did Prashant Kishor fly to Kolkata during lockdown? Centre begins probe
Did Prashant Kishor fly to Kolkata during lockdown? Centre begins probe
‘He was a nightmare’: Anderson, Broad name toughest batsman to bowl at
‘He was a nightmare’: Anderson, Broad name toughest batsman to bowl at
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news