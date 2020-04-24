In a first, clerics ask Muslims of Chandigarh to offer namaz from home this Ramzan

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 20:09 IST

The heads of the major mosques in the city on Friday announced that this Ramadan or Ramzan, which began on Thursday, all Muslims will offer namaz prayers at home as the places of worship will remain closed amid the Covid-19 curfew.

Senior officials of the Chandigarh Police, including director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Baniwal, deputy inspector general (DIG) Omvir Singh Bishnoi and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagadale, were present while the clerics made the announcement at Jama Masjid in Sector 20.

Jama Masjid in Panchkula’s Sector 21 wearing a deserted look on the eve of Ramzan on Friday amid the coronavirus lockdown. ( Sant Arora/Hindustan Times )

Heads of major mosques in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 45 and Manimajra were also present. Maulana Ajmal Khan said Muslims were peace-loving members of society. He prayed that the spread of Covid be contained soon.

Sector 45 mosque head Kari Shamsher said this was the first time after Independence that Muslims won’t be coming to the mosque to offer namaz during Ramadan, which showed their dedication towards preventing the spread of the deadly disease. He added that clerics of all mosques will also give a message during the call to prayer to all members of the Muslim community to offer prayers at home.

Chandigarh DGP Sanjay Beniwal receiving a memento from the members of the Muslim community at Jama Masjid in Sector 20 on Friday. ( Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times )

In a show of respect, the police presented the clerics with 1,000 prayer mats and 2,000 packets of dates. The religious leaders in return presented the police officials with perfumed oil