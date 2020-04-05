In Punjab, 5% of sample reports have been positive for Covid-19

chandigarh

Apr 05, 2020

Even as the state has added 12 new cases over the pat 24 hours, taking its tally to 65, just about 5% of the samples that it has tested and got the report so far have been positive. Of 1,585 samples whose reports are out, 1,520 are negative. With 239 reports awaited, the total number of samples taken have been 1,824. Five patients have died and three have been cured. In the first four days of April, 19 new cases have come up.

Over the past week, the state has doubled the tests from 977 conducted till 977 to 1,824 on April 4; this period also saw and addition of 27 new cases. State govt officials claim even those with minor symptoms are being recommended tests.

Tablighi Jamaat count reaches 255

Health department spokesperson for covid-19, Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said 255 people from Punjab, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi on Saturday had been identified, and 196 of them had been traced within Punjab. “The sampling of the Jammat visitors located in Punjab is underway and till now five cases have been found positive; two from Mohali and three in Mansa,” he added, claiming that the number of visitors from Punjab could increase.

State’s additional chief secretary KBS Sidhu tweeted, “A good number of Tablighi Jamaat followers from Punjab are coming out positive during the preliminary testing/screening round of RT-PCR Test. They had returned to Punjab almost 16 days ago.”