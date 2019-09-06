Infant Jesus students sing songs for teachers

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:34 IST

Students of Infant Jesus Convent School celebrated Teachers’ Day on Thursday.

Students put up performances to pay tributes to their beloved teachers, singing self-composed songs and dedicating them to their teachers as tokens of love.

Students also delivered speeches and presented dances, songs and plays.

The school manager Father Ambrose D’Souza and principal Tara blessed the teachers and appreciated the efforts of the students.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 12:33 IST