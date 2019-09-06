Advertisement
Sep 06, 2019-Friday
Friday, Sep 06, 2019

Infant Jesus students sing songs for teachers

Students also delivered speeches and presented dances, songs and plays.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:34 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Students presenting bouquets to their teachers.
Students of Infant Jesus Convent School celebrated Teachers’ Day on Thursday.

Students put up performances to pay tributes to their beloved teachers, singing self-composed songs and dedicating them to their teachers as tokens of love.

The school manager Father Ambrose D’Souza and principal Tara blessed the teachers and appreciated the efforts of the students.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 12:33 IST

