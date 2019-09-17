Inmates clash inside high-security Nabha jail; 3 booked

chandigarh

In an incident that raises questions on the alertness of authorities at the Nabha Maximum Security jail, a group clash erupted between inmates on Monday late evening, in which rods were used.

Police have booked three inmates for the clash, which according to the hospitalised victim, Karamjit Singh alias Kammi, happened after he intervened in a ‘Chitta’ (drug deal) that was being settled on jail premises. He has accused gangsters, Gursharanjit Singh alias Sharni, and his aides of assaulting him. He himself, now hospitalised with multiple stitches on his head, is an accused under the NDPS Act, attempt to murder and for possessing a mobile in Sangrur jail.

However, jail authorities claimed that it was not a group clash, but only two inmates had quarrelled. It also refuted any claims of a drug deal, with officials adding that the accused had snatched the wooden rods of a guard posted nearby.

“We have registered a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC against Gursharanjit Singh, Jagroop Singh, and Jagjit Singh on the complaint of Karamjit Singh,” said Nabha SHO Gurpratap Singh. Nabha deputy superintendent of police (DSP) AS Thind said, “Gursharanjit is a gangster and was lodged in the jail for the past few months. A probe is underway to look into the reasons for the attack.”

Karamjit, however, has alleged that Sharni was arguing with Gurmail, another inmate, over payment for delivery of drugs. “When I tried to intervene and stop the fight, Sharni slapped me while asking to stay away. I also returned some blows to him, prompting an assault on me,” he claimed.

I tried to intervene and stop the fight in a drug deal inside the jail. The gangster slapped me and I retorted, leading to the assault.

Karamjit Singh,

inmate at Nabha jail

