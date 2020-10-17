IPS, HPS officers to be posted as district transport officers: Haryana CM 

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 18:21 IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said IPS and HPS officers will also be posted as district transport officers (DTOs) to check corruption in the regional transport authorities (RTAs). The RTA is the regulatory wing of the transport department entrusted with the task to check overloading of freight carriers, issuing fitness certificate to commercial vehicles, issuing driving license, registration of vehicles among others.

While addressing a press conference, Khattar said it is not necessary that the DTO should be an IAS or an HCS officer. “Any Class-I officer, including an IPS or HPS officer or any officer on deputation, can be appointed as DTO. The main objective is to curb graft in RTAs, a department known as hub of corruption,” the CM said.

‘Middlemen to be eliminated’

The CM said after ensuring the elimination of undesirable contact persons in tehsil offices, the government will also get rid of the middlemen in RTA offices. He said six more inspection and certification centres to inspect and check fitness of vehicles will be opened in Ambala, Karnal, Hisar, Gurugram, Faridabad and Rewari. Automated driving test tracks will also be set up in Kaithal, Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, Faridabad, Nuh, Bhiwani, Karnal, Rewari, Sonepat, Palwal, and Yamunanagar.

Overloading of commercial vehicles to be checked

Khattar said a strict vigil will be kept on overloading of commercial vehicles, which is a major reason for corrupt practices. The government has decided that portable scales will be installed on the roads and even the drivers will not get to know when the weight of their vehicles has been measured. He said 45 such portable scales have been bought by the government. He said body cameras will be worn by vehicle inspector going for checking and passing of commercial vehicles.

The CM said the problem of overloading is usually found in vehicles used in mining operations. “Therefore, e-RAVANNA software prepared by the mining department will be integrated with the ‘VAHAN’ software of the transport department,” he added.

He said this is the second initiative of the state government in which separate DTOs will be appointed in the RTA offices. Earlier, HCS officers were appointed as the chief executive officers of zila parishad. He said the DTOs will be appointed within the next two days and all 22 districts will have DTOs instead of regional transport authority, secretaries.