e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / IT Park CHB group housing scheme set for rollout

IT Park CHB group housing scheme set for rollout

Process starts to implement project in which CHB will build about 788 apartments of different categories, including EWS units

chandigarh Updated: Jul 21, 2020 23:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
It is understood that CHB will develop the scheme on two plots, measuring 10.51 acres and 6.43 acres at IT Park. Prices will be fixed after the drawings are approved by the architecture department.
It is understood that CHB will develop the scheme on two plots, measuring 10.51 acres and 6.43 acres at IT Park. Prices will be fixed after the drawings are approved by the architecture department.(Getty Images)
         

Decks have been cleared for the rollout of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) group housing scheme for the general public at Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Information Technology Park (IT Park) with UT administrator VPS Badnore giving the go-ahead to its design on Tuesday.

“Now the process of the implementation of the project will start,” said Ajoy Kumar Sinha, UT finance secretary and chairman, CHB..

A presentation of the design was made to Badnore on Tuesday.

CHB under the scheme will build nearly 788 apartments of different categories, including those for economically weaker sections (EWS) and units with two and three bedrooms in seven storey buildings.

“The board has to get a green signal from the approval committee of the estate office. Also, environment clearances are required for the project. But we expect all the requisite approvals to be in place in less than six months, and by the end of the year the scheme will be launched,” said a senior CHB official requesting anonymity.

The board has 123 acres of land in its possession at IT Park where 20 sites are to be developed after another CHB residential project, Prideasia, failed to take off.

“CHB will develop the scheme on two plots, measuring 10.51 acres and 6.43 acres at IT Park. Prices will be fixed after the drawings are approved by the architecture department,” the official said.

The board will build 788 flats on two sites, while the remaining 18 sites will be given to private builders for development. For this, the board has hired a private consultant for improved designs.

High-end officers’ flats for government officials of the UT administration, Haryana and Punjab are also planned in the area.

CHB has decided to launch the scheme after it failed to sell 18 residential and commercial sites at an e-auction two years back. Due to the high reserve prices, not many developers showed interest in the auction.

top news
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to Covid-19, aarti to be broadcast live
Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to Covid-19, aarti to be broadcast live
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
Watch: Athlete forced to sell fruits on cart, another struggles for job | Covid
Watch: Athlete forced to sell fruits on cart, another struggles for job | Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In