J&K records 11 deaths, 878 infections

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 00:28 IST

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded eleven deaths and 878 coronavirus infections.

As many as 422 people tested positive in Kashmir and 456 in Jammu, taking the tally of positive cases in the UT to 79,106. The deadly disease claimed six patients in Jammu and five in Kashmir, taking the total fatalities in J&K to 1,242 – 860 in Kashmir and 382 in Jammu.

A total of 1,053 people recovered from the virus and were discharged from different hospitals, taking the overall recoveries to 62,404, which account for a recovery rate of 78.8%, the highest so far.

On September 2, the recovery rate had reached 77.3%, after which it constantly declined till it dropped to 64% on September 20. Since September 21, the recovery rate has been improving. From September 21 to 30, 15,132 patients were discharged against 11,080 fresh infections.

A government spokesperson said 525 people were discharged in Jammu and 528 in Kashmir on Sunday. Of the total, 39,983 people have recovered in Kashmir and 22,421 in Jammu.

The death toll had crossed 500-mark on August 13 and 1000-mark on September 20.

In comparison to August which reported 326 deaths, there was a 64% increase in the number of deaths in September, taking the month’s tally to 478.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases were recorded in Jammu (252) followed by 49 in Kishtwar. In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 156 more people tested positive, followed by Bandipora at 54.

Srinagar tops the tally with 15,533 cases and 301 deaths. Jammu district is at number two with 14,514 cases and 203 deaths. The active cases in Jammu are 3,534, while there are 1,908 active Covid patients in Srinagar.