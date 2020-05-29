e-paper
Jewellery, cash stolen from house in Chandigarh’s Sector 45

The family had slept without locking the back gate; woke up to realise there had been a theft

chandigarh Updated: May 29, 2020 04:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The house owner reported a loss of two gold rings, two gold bangles, one gold chain, two diamonds, 10 silver coins and Rs 7,500 in cash.
The house owner reported a loss of two gold rings, two gold bangles, one gold chain, two diamonds, 10 silver coins and Rs 7,500 in cash.
         

Gold jewellery and cash were stolen from the house of a property dealer on the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rupinder Pal Singh, 64, complained to the police that they slept on Tuesday night without locking the back gate of the house. When they woke up on Wednesday, they found someone had stolen money, jewellery and some documents from an almirah.

He reported a loss of two gold rings, two gold bangles, one gold chain, two diamonds, 10 silver coins and Rs 7,500 in cash. A case under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 34 police station. Police said they were going through the CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused.

