Juvenile among two held for snatching mobile in Chandigarh

The duo, who were on a two-wheeler, snatched the phone while the victim was on an evening walk.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 17, 2020 01:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Two persons including a juvenile were apprehended for snatching a mobile phone of a Sector-27 resident here on Tuesday.

One of the accused was identified as Sunny, 18, of Sector 28.

On June 15, Anjali Sharma in her complaint told the police that she was on an evening walk when near the Sector-20 mosque, two persons came on an Activa scooter and snatched her mobile phone. She noted down the number of the Activa.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Sunny from Palika Bazar in Sector 19 and seized the two-wheeler. On Sunny’s disclosure, the juvenile was also held and the snatched mobile phone was found in his possession.

Sunny will be produced before the court on Wednesday while the juvenile was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday.

A case under sections 356 (using force to commit theft) ,379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

