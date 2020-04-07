e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Khattar govt coercing state employees to donate to Covid fund: Surjewala

Khattar govt coercing state employees to donate to Covid fund: Surjewala

chandigarh Updated: Apr 07, 2020 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday accused the Haryana government of coercing its employees to contribute towards Covid relief fund.

In a virtual press conference, Surjewala said instead of ‘extorting donations’ for the fund from the employees, the top brass of the state government — including the governor, chief minister and cabinet ministers — should pitch in with substantial amounts from their personal funds.

“The CM should persuade industrialists, mining and liquor companies to make contributions,” he added.

The Congress leader said sharing had always been a part of the Haryanvi culture and the employees had always made voluntary donations. “But, the way this regime is mounting pressure on them is unheard of,” he added.

As an evidence, Surjewala shared an education department communication asking the school principals to ensure registration of Group B and C employees for making donations towards relief fund failing which their March salary will be held back. “I have seen a WhatsApp group where the heads of departments have pressured the employees to make donations,” he said.

“It cannot be a mere coincidence that salaries of lakhs of government employees have not been disbursed by the Khattar government till April 7,” he added.

“Will the government bring transparency about the expenditure from the relief fund,” Surjewala said.

Meanwhile, chief minister ML Khattar clarified that no employee was being coerced to donate towards the relief fund. “It is a voluntary contribution. Everyone will have to give information on a website about how much they wanted to contribute,” he said during a digital conference.

top news
Trump sets stage for UNSC meet on Covid-19 on April 9; pans WHO, China
Trump sets stage for UNSC meet on Covid-19 on April 9; pans WHO, China
Coronavirus Latest: India tally close to 5000-mark, Maharashtra goes past 1000
Coronavirus Latest: India tally close to 5000-mark, Maharashtra goes past 1000
‘Report within 24 hours or...’: Punjab to Tablighi Jamaat attendees in state
‘Report within 24 hours or...’: Punjab to Tablighi Jamaat attendees in state
2 Indians in Clarke’s list of 7 greatest batsmen he played with or against
2 Indians in Clarke’s list of 7 greatest batsmen he played with or against
Covid-19 lockdown could be extended by 2 weeks, say officials after GoM meet
Covid-19 lockdown could be extended by 2 weeks, say officials after GoM meet
You can now set PIN lock to individual profiles on Netflix
You can now set PIN lock to individual profiles on Netflix
Tesla cars to get ‘Cheetah Stance’ for improved pouncing power
Tesla cars to get ‘Cheetah Stance’ for improved pouncing power
Lack of protective gear for healthcare workers? Safdarjung doctor speaks
Lack of protective gear for healthcare workers? Safdarjung doctor speaks
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news