Home / Chandigarh / Kidnapping of Ludhiana hotelier’s son: Sarpanch surrenders before police

Kidnapping of Ludhiana hotelier’s son: Sarpanch surrenders before police

Harjinderpal, who had been the family’s driver for two years, had kidnapped the boy on December 1 and demanded ₹4 crore as ransom to release him

chandigarh Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 22:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Lal Singh
Lal Singh
         

The Maluwal village, Moga, sarpanch who was wanted in the kidnapping of the two-year-old son of a prominent Ludhiana-based hotelier surrendered before the police on Friday.The court remanded the accused to a day in police custody on Saturday.

The accused, Lal Singh, had surrendered at the Durgi Police Station. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said hours after the toddler’s kidnapping one Rachhpal Singh, also a former sarpanch, along with sarpanch Lal Singh exchanged cars with Harjinderpal Kumar, Sukhdev Singh Sukha and one Lal Singh of Kot Isse Khan in Moga. Lal had handed over the child to Rachhpal Singh and sarpanch Lal Singh and asked him to take the boy to his house and hand him over to his wife Mandeep Kaur.

Rachhpal, Harjinderpal, Sukha, Lal and his wife Mandeep have already been arrested. Lal was the sixth accused involved in the crime.

The ADCP added that the sarpanch had been absconding since December 2. After the police conducted repeated raids at his house, he surrendered before the police.

The driver Harjinderpal, who had been working with the family for two years, had kidnapped the boy on December 1 and demanded ₹4 crore as ransom to release him. However, they abandoned the child on December 2 after the police conducted an intensive raid.

