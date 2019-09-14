e-paper
Saturday, Sep 14, 2019

Kirron Kher announces ₹39 lakh for renovating community centre at PGI

Kher was attending a farewell function organised for the retired employees of the institution

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
MP Kirron Kher and PGI director Dr Jagat Ram at a farewell function organised for the retired employees of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Friday.
At a farewell function organised for the retired employees of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, UT member of parliament Kirron Kher on Friday announced a grant of ₹39 lakh from MP local area development (MPLAD) fund scheme for the renovation of PGI’s community centre.

Kher, along with the director of PGIMER, Dr Jagat Ram, and the management committee of PGI employees’ union benevolent fund scheme honoured 95 retired employees.

“PGI has reached this stage because of the hard work of employees. Every day we read in newspapers about the research work being conducted in the institute. This has helped the institute to carve a niche in the field of medical sciences,” Kher said.

