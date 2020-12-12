e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Know your case camp: Elderly Ludhiana man seeking accused’s arrest yet to receive justice

Know your case camp: Elderly Ludhiana man seeking accused’s arrest yet to receive justice

Seeking the arrest of those accused of thrashing his daughter, her husband and brother-in-law.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 22:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Narinder Kumar
Narinder Kumar
         

Police said they solved 714 complaints on Saturday during the “Know your case” camps held at six police stations and two wings in the city.

However, an elderly man, Narinder Kumar of Sant Enclave, returned disappointed from the Dugri police station. He has been making rounds of the police station for the past three and a half months seeking the arrest of those accused of thrashing his daughter, her husband and brother-in-law.

Kumar said the police personnel are trying to convince him to settle the case.

He added that Prabhjot Singh of Passi Nagar, along with his wife and mother-in-law, had thrashed his daughter Roop Rani, 28, of Urban Vihar on August 24, when she was returning home after picking up her four-year-old son from tuition.

He added that Rani called her husband and brother-in-law to the spot, but the accused thrashed them as well. A case was registered against Prabhjot , his wife Geet Kaur and mother-in-law Harjit Kaur. However, even as three and a half months have passed, police are yet to make an arrest.

On Saturday, the camps were held at Dugri, Dehlon, Sadar, Sahnewal, Division Number 7, Meharban and Tibba police stations and the economic offence and anti human trafficking wings. Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal visited the camp and listened to the grievances of residents.

According to the commissioner of Police under the scheme, victims, complainants and accused have the right to know the status of investigation and inquiry in FIRs and complaints. It covers all police stations, economic offences wing, child and women cell, anti-human trafficking, traffic, cyber crime cell and licensing unit. A service-oriented scheme, it is aimed at bringing greater transparency and accountability in the police functioning, and increasing police-public interaction.

top news
‘Use election-like process for Covid-19 vaccination drive’: Centre tells states
‘Use election-like process for Covid-19 vaccination drive’: Centre tells states
Israel, Bhutan establish formal diplomatic relations
Israel, Bhutan establish formal diplomatic relations
‘Progressive’ Haryana farmers submitted memorandum backing farm laws: Tomar
‘Progressive’ Haryana farmers submitted memorandum backing farm laws: Tomar
Telangana chief minister KCR in Delhi, calls on PM Modi, Amit Shah
Telangana chief minister KCR in Delhi, calls on PM Modi, Amit Shah
10 dead after 2 vehicles collide in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh
10 dead after 2 vehicles collide in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh
Farmers will get over the influence of ‘Maoists and Naxalites’: Piyush Goyal
Farmers will get over the influence of ‘Maoists and Naxalites’: Piyush Goyal
People in Kerala to get free Covid-19 vaccine, says chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan
People in Kerala to get free Covid-19 vaccine, says chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Karnataka: Violence at iPhone factory amid Wistron’s ₹1300 crore investment plan
Karnataka: Violence at iPhone factory amid Wistron’s ₹1300 crore investment plan
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In