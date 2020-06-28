Light monsoon showers likely in Chandigarh for next three days: IMD

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 19:52 IST

After a sunny Sunday in Chandigarh, monsoon is likely to pick up once again as Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light rain on Monday.

“Light rain up to 20mm is very likely on Monday, and its chances will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is unlikely to rain throughout the day, so maximum temperature is expected to stay on the higher side during these three days,” said the weatherman.

Maximum temperature went up from 37.4°C on Saturday to 39.8°C on Sunday, three notches above normal. Minimum temperature stayed consistent at 28.2°C, also three notches above normal. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 38 and 39 degrees while minimum will hover around 27 degrees.