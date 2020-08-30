e-paper
Light rain likely to continue in Chandigarh

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 33°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 25°C and 26°C

chandigarh Updated: Aug 30, 2020 02:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

After no rain on Saturday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain up to 20mm in the city till Tuesday.

“Although monsoon is likely to be active and parts of the region can get up to 50mm rain on Monday and Tuesday, Chandigarh is likely to receive rain up to 20mm with thunder and winds up to 45 km/h,” said an IMD official.

The maximum temperature went up from 32°C on Friday to 33.8 °C on Saturday. The minimum temperature went down from 26°C on Friday to 25.7°C on Saturday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 33°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 25°C and 26°C.

top news
Coronavirus infection unlikely to strike twice
Unlock 4: Metro rail services from Sept 7; schools, colleges to remain closed
Jaishankar says strain on LAC peace to impact ties
India withdraws from multi-nation war games involving China
MHA Unlock 4 guidelines: What’s open, what remains closed
Suresh Raina’s relative dies in attack by robbers, four sustain injuries
Humpy shines as India storm into final of Chess Olympiad
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
