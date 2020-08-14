e-paper
Lockdown effect: Chandigarh administration extends validity of CTU bus passes

The decision has been taken in view of the lockdown and closure of the CTU bus services from March 22 to May 20

chandigarh Updated: Aug 14, 2020 23:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The UT administration on Thursday extended the validity of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) bus passes from 30 days to 60 days. The decision has been taken in view of the lockdown and closure of the CTU bus services from March 22 to May 20.

An order issued by the administration states, the bus passes with validity up to April 30 have been extended from August 17 to September 16. Passes with bus validity up to May 30 have been extended from August 17 to October 16. There is no extension for bus passes which expired on March 31.

For applicants who could not collect bus passes due to sudden closure of the Sampark Centres due to the lockdown and passes which were still pending for printing would be printed with a new validity period as per the fee deposited by them.

