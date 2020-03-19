Long queues seen at Chandigarh petrol pumps, groceries

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 22:36 IST

Petrol pumps in Chandigarh saw long queues on Thursday as residents went to fill up their vehicles amid rumours of a lockdown in the city. Grocery stores also remained busy throughout the day with people ignoring social distancing advisories as they stocked up on essentials.

Chandigarh petroleum dealers association general secretary Amandeep Singh said that rumour mongering had led to this stockpiling. “The Prime Minister was to give an address at 8pm which had the people worried that petrol pumps may be shut.” He added that the rush started around 5pm and went on till 7:30pm, with petrol pumps earning almost 30% more than its daily average despite going through a lean period due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

NO EFFECT AT MOHALI PETROL PUMPS

This effect, however, wasn’t seen in Mohali. Mohali petroleum dealers association president Ashwinder Mongia confirmed that it was business as usual at the pumps in Mohali, which continues on the lower side due to social isolation by Mohali amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

RUSH DUE TO FAKE NEWS: GROCERS

Grocers in the city also reported long lines. Chandigarh grain market association president Ram Karan Gupta, a wholesaler, said, “Due to fake news on WhatsApp, many people were convinced that the city would go into lockdown from Friday and markets will be shut. However, this is all misinformation and markets will remain open.”

He added that the grain market remained crowded throughout the day and many retailers had to come to him a second time in the day to stock up on essentials like atta, pulses and biscuits.

THOSE SPREADING FAKE NEWS TO FACE CYBER CASE

The Chandigarh police issued a statement that anyone found spreading or circulating misinformation or fake news from unauthorised sources on social media regarding COVID-19 will be booked under cyber laws. The orders were issued by authorities citing that posts on social media create panic and unrest.