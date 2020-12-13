e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana ASI succumbs to injuries in Raikot hit-and-run

Ludhiana ASI succumbs to injuries in Raikot hit-and-run

The ASI was hit while waiting for a bus near Barnala chowk on December 10

chandigarh Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 00:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
         

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) deputed at NRI Police Station in Jagraon who was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Barnala Chowk in Raikot on December 10 succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

The victim, Baljinder Singh, 50, was returning home from work and was waiting for a bus near Barnala Chowk around 9.30pm, when he was run over, his son Saganpreet Singh said.

Passersby rushed him to a private hospital in Barnala from where he was shifted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana. After struggling for his life for two days, he succumbed to his injuries.

ASI Baljinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the unidentified driver.

Police have been scanning closed-circuit televisions to identify the accused.

