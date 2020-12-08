e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana cricket association to organise T20 tourney from Dec 18

Ludhiana cricket association to organise T20 tourney from Dec 18

The winning team will receive Rs 1.5 lakh

chandigarh Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Representative image
Representative image
         

The Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) will organise an invitational league-cum-knockout T-20 tournament in association with the Hara Cricket Club from December 18 to December 27. The matches will be held on the grounds of the cricket club.

This is a golden opportunity for players from Ludhiana, as for almost three decades, cricket tournaments were mostly confined to Mohali and Patiala.

Bhupinder Singh, former international player and member of the organising committee, said that the tournament is sponsored by Trident Group, Ludhiana, and has been approved by Punjab Cricket Association. The winning team will receive Rs 1.5 lakh and runners-up Rs 75,000. Covid safety measures will be followed strictly.

Eight teams from clubs/institutions in Punjab will be put in two groups of four teams each. Each team will play at least three matches. The top two teams from each group will compete in the semi-finals, the winners of which will play in the finals. Only players from Punjab state can compete in the tournament.

The tournament will be played as per the rules and regulations of BCCI and be officiated by state panel umpires/scorers, etc. All matches will carry the “Man of the match” prize. Individual prizes will also be given for best batsman, best bowler, best all-rounder etc.

top news
Govt not ready to repeal farm laws, say farmer leaders after meet with Shah
Govt not ready to repeal farm laws, say farmer leaders after meet with Shah
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
‘Should I go or stay?’ Tripura CM asks people if he should remain in power
‘Should I go or stay?’ Tripura CM asks people if he should remain in power
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
‘Quite frankly shocking’: US virus deaths hit record levels
‘Quite frankly shocking’: US virus deaths hit record levels
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Melania Trump leaves mark on White House with new tennis pavilion
Melania Trump leaves mark on White House with new tennis pavilion
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In