Ludhiana: LIP up in arms against PWD over not re-carpeting Sahnewal-Dehlon road

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 22:47 IST

Protesting against the failure of public works department (PWD) to re-carpet Sahnewal-Dehlon road for over three years, members of Lok Insaaf Party on Thursday dumped muddy water at PWD office in Rani Jhansi road.

The protesters rued that it was a symbolic protest to apprise officials of the problems being faced by residents due to potholed roads and accumulated muddy water.

Chief spokesperson of LIP, Gagandeep Singh (Sunny) Kainth, said, “The road is in pathetic condition for over three years and accidents take place due to deep potholes. Despite complaints and requests submitted with PWD authorities, no steps have been taken to recarpet the road.”

“Even the Congress MLA is not bothered. The lackadaisical approach of the department can be judged from the fact that a few days ago, a senior PWD official asked villagers to stage a protest to wake the department from its deep slumber. We were forced to protest and will continue the agitation till the road is constructed,” he added.

Despite several attempts, PWD superintending engineer Kulwant Singh could not be reached for comments.