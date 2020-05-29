e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana MC deploys poclain excavators to desilt Budhha Nullah

Ludhiana MC deploys poclain excavators to desilt Budhha Nullah

A private company for the task, instead of assigning it to the irrigation department, which would have charged nearly ₹90 lakh for the work

chandigarh Updated: May 29, 2020 01:47 IST
HT Corespondent
HT Corespondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The municipal corporation (MC) deployed poclain excavators for the desilting of Budhha Nullah ahead of monsoon on Thursday.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu has hired a private company for the task, instead of assigning it to the irrigation department, which would have charged nearly ₹90 lakh for the work.

As per information, two machines have been deployed at different points of the nullah at a cost of ₹4.1 lakh per month. The MC would bear the cost of fuel required to run the excavators.

The nullah is the city’s main drain and desilting it is critical before the onset of monsoon to prevent overflowing of sewer waste and rainwater on the roads.

In the past, the MC used to start desilting the nullah in the beginning of April, but it got delayed this time. Moreover, the fund-starved civic body decided to take up the job itself this year and saved lakhs of rupees it would otherwise pay to the irrigation department for the work.

As the JCB machines were unable to clean the nullah properly due to their limited reach, the mayor had asked MC officials to rope in a private player for the same.

“The Namdhari sect had cleaned the nullah a few months ago and the MC has also deployed JCB machines to clear garbage and silt from the drain, but it has been realised that poclain machines are necessary at some points. The nullah would be cleaned before monsoon hits the city so that residents do not face any trouble,” the mayor said.

The nullah overflows in New Kundanpuri and Upkar Nagar areas almost every year during monsoon, and residents have to bear the brunt of MC’s delay in the desilting exercise.

top news
Public transit use likely to fall sharply after lockdown: Study
Public transit use likely to fall sharply after lockdown: Study
Pak condemns Ram Temple construction, gets a stinging comeback from India
Pak condemns Ram Temple construction, gets a stinging comeback from India
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In