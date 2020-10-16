e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana saw 54% upsurge in cyber crime in 2019, says NCRB report

Ludhiana saw 54% upsurge in cyber crime in 2019, says NCRB report

Fraud was the leading crime among these cases, constituting 57% (21) of the total 37 FIRs registered

chandigarh Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:04 IST
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Cyber crime in Ludhiana increased by 54% last year as compared to 2018, even as the district led in Punjab followed by Sangrur (20) and Mohali (18), finds the latest report by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB).

Fraud was the leading crime among these cases, constituting 57% (21) of the total 37 FIRs, which were 13 more than the 24 cases lodged in 2018. The year before that (2017) saw 33 such cases.

In 11 cases (30%), the accused tried to sexually exploit women using information technology. These included six cases of cyber stalking or bullying of women or children. There was also one case of publication or transmission of obscene or sexually explicit act in electronic form.

Four FIRs were lodged on the complaints of victims of cyber blackmailing or threatening. Besides, there was one case each regarding tampering of computer source documents and computer-related offences.

The Ludhiana police have a dedicated cyber crime unit, focused on tracking down miscreants misusing technology to commit crimes.

In 2019, a total of 54 people, including five women, were arrested for cyber crimes.

The unit in October 2019 had busted a Delhi-based call centre whose four employees were booked for duping people of at least Rs 100 crore by luring them with lucrative insurance policies for over seven years.

They are also hot on the trail of fraudsters posing as army men and conning unwary people on the pretext of buying their second-hand goods off of e-commerce websites. The gang has duped at least six city residents of lakhs on the pretext of buying their mobile phone, air-conditioner or motorcycle through online marketplace OLX.

Onkar Singh Pahwa, managing director of Avon Cycles, was among the victims of online frauds last year. Pahwa had filed a complaint at the Division Number 6 police station after fraudsters redeemed his mutual funds after opening a proxy bank account in his name.

Anoop Gupta, an IT expert and managing director of Cyberframe Infotech Pvt Ltd, said devices, such as mobile phones, computers and laptops, had IMEI numbers, which led police to the people using these gadgets for unscrupulous activities.

He said residents needed to be cautious against fake text messages, e-mails and phone calls offering prize money or KYC and bank account verification. These methods were used to trick them into revealing their personal information and then further fraudulently withdraw their money through various tactics, Gupta cautioned.

top news
‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
IPL 2020: New skipper, same result for KKR against Mumbai
IPL 2020: New skipper, same result for KKR against Mumbai
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In