Maintain coordination with representatives of panchayats, urban local bodies: Himachal CM to DCs

Updated: May 15, 2020 18:44 IST

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday directed all deputy commissioners to maintain proper coordination with the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in their respective district.

While addressing the deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and chief medical officer through video conferencing, the CM said the concerned district authorities must provide advance information to these representatives about the arrival of people in their panchayats and towns.

He said the ‘Nigah’ team alongwith ASHA workers and other health workers must reach out to such families in advance and sensitise them to ensure proper isolation and social distancing of the returnees. “They must also ensure that people have adequate accommodation for maintaining social distancing besides having separate washroom to quarantine the returnees in the house,” he added.

The CM said if such facility is unavailable, panchayats must arrange for their stay by adopting proper quarantine protocol.

All those coming from red zone areas need to be kept under institutional quarantine, he said.

“They should be tested for Covid-19 within a week of arrival and shifted to home quarantine if the test result comes out negative,” Thakur said.

He said people coming from orange and green zones should be kept under home quarantine and could be randomly tested. “A foolproof mechanism needs to be developed for home quarantine as any laxity could prove damaging,” the CM said, adding that violation of home quarantine norms should be dealt firmly.

Thakur said since developmental works have now gradually started in the state, therefore, it must be ensured that workers of PWD, Jal Shakti, rural development departments and MNREGA must be allowed to work even beyond relaxation in curfew hours for time-bound completion of works.

“Similarly, bankers are also required to work for full office hours and must be allowed free movement,” he added.