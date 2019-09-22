Maintaining logbook: PGI order discriminatory, say nurses’ union

chandigarh

The recent order of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) regarding the maintenance of logbook for registering details of the duration of supper hours during the night duty of nurses has not gone well with the latter.

The order issued by the nursing cell (a unit under medical superintendent’s office), signed by the administrative officer on September 11 calls for strict implementation of official duty hours and maintenance of logbook for the supper hours. In a letter to the PGI director on Saturday, the nursing staff has called the directions ‘arbitrary and illegal’.

In April last year, the director had kept in abeyance the orders of medical superintendent’s office regarding the maintenance of logbook till the finalisation of the detailed job chart.

“A logbook should be maintained and submitted to the establishment section every month with signature and name of the officer, failing which, the concerned official looking after the administrative job will be held responsible and it will be treated as dereliction of duty and action will be taken accordingly,” the order reads.

General secretary of the nurse’s welfare union, PGIMER, Satyaveer Singh Dagur said, “Such orders are discriminatory and have no existence in the nursing field.”

“There are several job responsibilities which do not come under the preview of a nursing job but we handle them,” said the nurses in the letter.

“Instead of improving the staff shortage, they are involved in stroking controversies,” stated the nurses.

The letter further states: “We disagree with the orders to maintain the logbook and no responsibility other than that of nursing staff will be performed.”

Dagur said, “If such a practice is applicable on all the employees of the institute, then we are ready to accept the order but targeting one cadre is unjustified.”

