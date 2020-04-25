e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Make travel arrangements for stranded residents: CPI(M) to HP govt

Make travel arrangements for stranded residents: CPI(M) to HP govt

chandigarh Updated: Apr 25, 2020 17:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Communist Party of India (Marxist) has demanded the state government to make the necessary travel arrangements for residents stranded within and outside the state so that they can return home.

CPI(M) also demanded to start transportation and other activities in green zone districts so that people can earn their livelihood.

CPI(M) leader Sanjay Chauhan said that a month has passed since the lockdown was imposed in the state and many labourers, daily wagers, and others remain stranded within and outside the state. These people have appealed to the government to allow them to return home. Due to the lack of proper food and stay arrangements, the situation is deteriorating day by day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur have been appealing the people to abide by the lockdown and curfew orders and urged them to stay indoors. However, some bureaucrats and influential people are misusing their powers by violating the lockdown orders, said Chauhan.

He said that this could result in a massive tragedy if the state government fails to take the necessary steps on time.

