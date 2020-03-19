e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Man electrocuted to death in Jind

Man electrocuted to death in Jind

The incident took place when he along with his friend was installing a hoarding of a private coaching centre when he came in contact with high tension wires

chandigarh Updated: Mar 19, 2020 19:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A 28-year-old man died of electrocution while his friend suffered burn injuries, when they were putting a hoarding on a wall near a bus stand in Jind, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep alias Sunny of Jind. His friend Surender , a resident of Jivanpur Kheda village, got injured and is currently undergoing treatment at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.

SHO Rajpal Singh of Jind civil police station said the incident took place when the duo was installing a hoarding of a private coaching centre near the bus stand.

“ Sandeep died on the spot when he came in contact with high tension wires while installing the hoarding and Surender suffered burn injuries and was rushed to a government hospital in Jind, from where he was referred to PGIMS. His condition is still critical”, he added.

The SHO said that they had registered a case against the coaching centre owner under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence ) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC). He is yet to be arrested.

The police handed over Sandeep’s body to his family members after conducting an autopsy and are investigating the matter further.

