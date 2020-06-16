e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Man held for making ₹15-lakh extortion call to Moga trader

Man held for making ₹15-lakh extortion call to Moga trader

Police have also recovered a country-made pistol from the accused

chandigarh Updated: Jun 16, 2020 21:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Faridkot
Hindustantimes
         

A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making an extortion call to a garment trader in Moga district’s Bagahapurana sub-division. Police have also recovered a country-made pistol from the accused, Navdeep Singh, a resident of Jhanjiyaan village in Ferozepur district.

The police claimed that it was Navdeep who made the extortion call to the trader besides opening fire outside his shop in Bagahapurana’s Madari Market on June 10.

Superintendent of police (SP) Sewa Singh Malhi said Navdeep was arrested at a police checkpost near Panjgrain village.

“During interrogation, he confessed that he along with his two associates Magghar Singh and Babbi Singh, both residents of Barnala district, opened fire in the air and fled from the spot. Later, they called up the shop’s owner, Ajay Kumar, and threatened to kill him if he failed to pay ₹15 lakh by Thursday,” the SP said.

“They were operating on the directions of a gangster Kirpal Singh, who is lodged in Sangrur jail. Further investigation is on. Police teams are conducting raids to nab the other accused,” he added.

Earlier, a case under Section 383 (extortion), 336 (endangering life), 511 (attempting to commit offences) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Arms Act was registered against the unidentified persons.

top news
20 Indian soldiers killed in Ladakh border clash with China’s PLA
20 Indian soldiers killed in Ladakh border clash with China’s PLA
What’s dexamethasone, the cheap steroid hailed as ‘big breakthrough’ against Covid
What’s dexamethasone, the cheap steroid hailed as ‘big breakthrough’ against Covid
‘PLA tried to change status quo’: India blames China for border clash
‘PLA tried to change status quo’: India blames China for border clash
A ‘mistake’? PM Boris merges foreign, aid departments
A ‘mistake’? PM Boris merges foreign, aid departments
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
‘Ground-breaking’: Trial shows drug cuts death risk by third in Covid cases
‘Ground-breaking’: Trial shows drug cuts death risk by third in Covid cases
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In