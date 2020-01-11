e-paper
Bystander injured as bullets fired in Chandigarh’s GMCH

Himachal resident was standing nearby when men in a Chevrolet Cruze fired five bullets at a Hyundai i20 car

chandigarh Updated: Jan 11, 2020 01:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Police carrying out probe at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, in Chandigarh on Friday night.
A bystander received a bullet injury in his arm as men in a sedan opened fire on another car inside Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, late on Friday night.

The victim has been identified as Gurdyal Singh of Nalagarh in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. He was at the hospital as his sister is admitted there, said a witness.

Bystander Gurdyal Singh, a resident of Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh, was injured.
The incident took place near Gate No. 1 (which lies along Dakshin Marg) of the hospital post 10pm. According to witnesses, at least four men in a black Chevrolet Cruze fired five bullets at a white Hyundai i20 car before fleeing.

The i20 belongs to one Jagtar Singh of Samrala, Punjab, said a police official present at the spot, while not divulging any other detail.

Superintendent of police (city) Vineet Kapur was heading the investigations at the time of filing of this report. Gurdyal’s condition is stated to be stable.

