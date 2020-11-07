e-paper
Managers of 2 discos in Chandigarh booked for serving hookah

Managers of 2 discos in Chandigarh booked for serving hookah

As part of a special drive, the police conducted searches based on tip-offs

chandigarh Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 00:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Cracking down on the serving of hookahs despite ban, the police have registered a case against the management of two discothèques in Sector 26, Chandigarh.

As part of a special drive, the police conducted searches based on tip-offs. In the first incident, Manish Sharma of Sector 52, Chandigarh, who is the manager of Riff Bar, was booked on November 5.

Police also booked Ravi, manager of Boulevard, Sector 26. Cases were registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

