Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Mandatory FASTag: Vehicles stuck in cash lanes at Karnal toll plaza

45% vehicles crossing plaza without tag, security staff struggles to manage traffic in reserved lanes

chandigarh Updated: Jan 15, 2020 22:07 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hundreds of vehicles remained stuck at the Karnal toll plaza on the National Highway-44 with the government making the FASTag mandatory from Wednesday.

As per the government norms, since only one lane on each side is reserved for the vehicles without FASTag, the toll plaza security staff had to face problems managing traffic in the reserved lane as most of the vehicles crossing from the toll were without FASTags.

Even emergency vehicles and ambulances did not get the way easily as private and commercial vehicles piled up on the cash lane.

Toll plaza manager Manish Kumar said, “We are facing problem in managing the traffic due to the fact that only one lane was reserved for vehicles without FASTag. Nearly 45% vehicles are still crossing the toll without FASTag.”

As per toll plaza officials, people are not showing much interest in purchasing FASTag despite the deadline was extended several times. The vehicles with FASTags are crossing the plazas smoothly.

“People told us that they don’t want to purchase FASTag because it will be linked with their bank account and they will make the deductions directly,” said an official at the toll plaza.

“If anybody took my car for a ride then toll will be charged from my account. My friends often borrow my car and that is why I did not purchase FASTag,” said Yamunanagar resident Tejpal whose vehicle was stuck in the cash lane at the Karnal toll plaza on Wednesday.

Toll plaza officials believe that extending the deadline again is not a solution and the government will have to launch an awareness campaign to encourage people to get FASTags installed in their vehicles, especially in the commercial ones. Though there are attempts to implement FASTag twice earlier, it had to be postponed due to the difficulties faced by the national highway users.

