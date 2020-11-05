Meet Panjab University teachers ranked among top scientists

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 00:40 IST

As many as 11 Panjab University scientists, including five from the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, have been featured in the ‘World Rankings of Top 2% Indian Scientists’, subject-wise analysis of which has been conducted at Stanford University. A team at the US-based varsity has created a database of at least 1-lakh top scientists around the world on the basis of standardised citation indicators such as information on citations, H-index, co-authorship and composite indicator.

VR Sinha, 57

Department: UIPS

Field: Pharmacology and pharmacy

Research areas: Sinha has developed site-specific drug delivery to colon for treatment of IBD and cancer besides pharmaceutical technology. He is also known for the development of nano-scale emulsions for ocular delivery of anti-virals, and vitamin D3.

Honours: A dean research at PU, he has over 100 publications in his name. Thomson Reuters had in 2012 placed him among the top-1% researchers with most-cited documents in specific fields.

Indu Pal Kaur, 55

Department: UIPS

Field: Pharmacology and pharmacy

Research areas: Indu Pal’s research contributions include nano-ocular drops. She has worked to enhance bio-performance of drugs and plant extracts.

Honours: The UIPS chairperson is also Indian Pharmaceutical Association’s Punjab Branch secretary. She has to her credit the US Fulbright-Nehru Academic and Professional Excellence Fellowship, OPPI Women Scientist Award, and Researcher of the Year Award. She has over 100 publications in her name and has been granted seven patents.

Bhupinder Singh Bhoop, 63

Department: UIPS

Field: Pharmacology and pharmacy

Research areas: Bhupinder Singh has worked on novel and nano-structured drug delivery besides 27 research projects given by various government agencies and international industrial houses. He has also contributed to Pharma Quality by Design approach and advanced pharmacokinetics.

Honours: He has six patents and two technologies transferred in his name. He is the recipient of numerous global and national awards and accolades for excellence in science. He has published over 400 publications and 15 books.

Shrinivas Krishnarao Kulkarni, 74

Department: UIPS

Field: Pharmacology

Research areas: A former DUI of PU, Professor (Emeritus) Kulkarni has worked in the fields of neuroscience and drug developments.

Honours: He is also a fellow of National Academy of Medical Sciences, National Academy of Sciences and Indian Pharmaceutical Association. He has been awarded the Ranbaxy Research Foundation Award and life-time achievement award of the Association of Pharmaceutical Teachers of India. He has five patents, 505 research publications, more than 13,000 citations and h-factor of 61.

Kanwaljit Chopra, 55

Department: UIPS

Field: Pharmacology and pharmacy

Research areas: A former chairperson of UIPS, she has 28 years of research experience. Chopra’s research areas include diabetes and its complications, metabolic syndrome and obesity, and neuropsychopharmacology — Alzheimer’s disease, movement disorders, pain and inflammation. She has applied the Reverse Pharmacology approach on plant based molecules and investigated them in animal models of disease.

Honours: She has completed seven government-funded and three industry funded projects. Chopra has contributed 234 publications in high-impact international journals.

Harsh Nayyar, 55

Department: Botany

Field: Plant biology and botany

Research areas: Besides effects of climate change-related factors on crops, Nayyar has also worked on developing climate resilient genotypes of crops. He has devised multiple methods and techniques to screen large populations of crops for improving tolerance against changing climate besides identifying several high-temperature tolerant genotypes in food crops.

Honours: A former botany department chairperson, Nayyar has worked on 15 projects with various national and international organisations.

Sushil Kumar Kansal, 46

Department: UICET

Field: Materials

Research areas: He has done extensive research on waste water management and nanotechnology.

Honours: Kansal has worked for different government-funded projects and received DAAD fellowship. He is also a visiting scientist at the South China University of Technology. He is a recipient of the Hiyoshi Corp award and has 119 publications in his name. He was also given the Prem Lata Jain ‘Best Researcher Award’ besides another award by the American Chemical Society.

Madan Mohan Aggarwal, 70

Department: Physics

Field: Nuclear and particle physics

Research areas: Experimental high energy physics. He is participating in the STAR detector at Relativistic Heavy-Ion Collider in New York’s Brookhaven National Laboratory, and ALICE (A Large Ion Collider Experiment) at Large Hadron Collider at CERN in Geneva to investigate in heavy-ion collisions, the characteristics of quark-gluon plasma, a state of matter that may have existed first few microseconds after the Big Bang.

Honours: He is emeritus fellow of University Grants Commission

Satya Prakash, 79

Department: Physics

Field: Materials

Research areas: His significant contributions to the teaching and research are phonons in simple and d and f band metals, magnetic excitations in metals, and electronic properties of metallic solid solutions.

Honours: Also a Professor (Emeritus), he has written more than 200 research papers besides four books on materials. He was the chairman of PU’s physics department in 2001-02. He is a recipient of Burse Joliot Curie Orsay Award and Lifetime Achievement Award by ITDC, New Delhi.

Kewal Krishan, 46

Department: Anthropology

Field: Legal and forensic medicine

Research areas: His area of research includes forensic facial identification, the examination of skeletal remains, fingerprints, and footprints. He has also devised the Heel-Ball Index and its value in anthropology and forensic science. He is also known for inventing and developing various methods and techniques for assisting in crime scene investigation.

Honours: An associate professor, he has 236 publications in his name, and is a fellow of Royal Anthropological Institute of Great Britain and Ireland.

Harminder Pal Singh, 49

Department: Environmental studies

Field: Plant biology and botany

Research areas: Harminder Pal Singh has contributed to the field of chemical and physiological ecology besides environmental botany.

Honours: He has been awarded Indian Science Congress Association Award and Young Scientist Award by Asian-Pacific Weed Science Society. He is also the visiting faculty at the School of Environment and Research Development, Thailand. He has 134 research papers in SCI journals on his name.