Greater Noida: A 26-year-old man, wanted for allegedly snatching a gold chain from a 20-year-old man in Greater Noida’s Nawada village on June 1, was arrested following a brief gunfight on Saturday night, police said on Sunday, adding that his condition is critical. Man wanted for snatching held after gunfight with cops in Greater Noida

Police identified the suspect as a resident of Site-5 in Kasna, Greater Noida.

According to the police, on June 1 when the victim, Jitendra Kumar, 20, a resident of Nawada was strolling outside his home after dinner, two unidentified men on a bike approached him from behind, and the pillion rider snatched away his gold chain.

A case under Section 303 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the unidentified suspects at Beta-2 police station on June 2 following a complaint from the victim, and teams were formed to trace the suspects.

“On Saturday, when a police team was checking near Dhakiya Baba roundabout in Greater Noida, a man on a bike was spotted moving suspiciously. When police tried to stop him, he opened fire at them, and in retaliatory firing, he suffered bullet injuries to his leg,” said Vinod Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Beta-2 police station.

“The suspect was sent to a nearby hospital,” the SHO added.

Investigation found that the suspect had been involved in chain-snatching for some time, said officials.

“He had snatched more than 10 chains, and whenever any victim tried to resist, he pulled out an illegal weapon to threaten them. The weapon was recovered from his possession,” the SHO said, adding that an illegal firearm was recovered from him.

Efforts are underway to nab his accomplice, and further investigation is underway, police added.