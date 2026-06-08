‘We will not associate with any political party: Abhijeet Dipke

MUMBAI: A day after leading a well-attended protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), on Sunday said his organisation would neither seek nor accept active support from any political party, arguing that the country’s youth had lost faith in the political establishment. Parties that agreed with the movement’s objectives, he said, were free to extend support from outside. Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke being welcomed by his mother on reaching Waluj residence during a press conference, in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)

Dipke reached his residence, Waluj Mahanagar in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, early on Sunday and was welcomed by family members with a traditional aarti in the midst of police security which was deployed after reports of threats to him and his family. He said he would spend a couple of days with his parents before deciding on his next course of action.

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“The response to a party born out of political satire shows how deeply young people have lost faith in political parties and governments,” said Dipke. “We have not held talks with any political party or leader and don’t intend to. This is a platform for Gen Z. Any party wishing to support our cause can do so from outside, but we will not be associated with it.”

On Saturday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had declared that the slogans and speeches at Jantar Mantar did not reflect the aspirations of India’s youth and instead promoted “lawlessness” and an “anarchic mindset”. Hitting back, Dipke asked, “Is carrying Dr B R Ambedkar’s book anarchist? Is raising ‘Jai Bhim’ slogans anarchist? The chief minister should remember that he heads a progressive state like Maharashtra and not Uttar Pradesh.”

The youngster also lambasted those branding him and his supporters as “anti-national”. “Anyone who questions the government is labelled Pakistani,” he said. “Students, journalists and opposition voices are all dubbed anti-national and Pakistani. A 17-year-old student, Vedant, who exposed the holes in the CBSE exams is called Pakistani... everybody speaking against the government is called a Pakistani. Only the BJP and its IT cell are Indians. How long will this continue?”

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Dipke said the country’s education system had collapsed and unemployment had reached alarming levels. “Around five million students graduate every year, but only about two million find jobs,” he said. “The remaining three million are left struggling. Meanwhile, the BJP government ignores issues such as examination irregularities and job creation and focuses on divisive politics in the name of religion.” The CJP founder said that his party was preparing an agenda focused on reforming the education system and tackling unemployment.

Rejecting suggestions that young people were afraid of speaking against the government, Dipke pointed to the turnout at the Jantar Mantar protest. He appealed to parents not to be intimidated by the possibility of police cases or arrests. “If people remain silent out of fear, paper leaks will continue to ruin the future of their children. The system will change only when citizens raise their voice,” he said.

Dipke reiterated his demand for the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him accountable for repeated examination controversies. He said the next phase of the agitation would be nationwide and larger in scale. “We want accountability at the top,” he said. “Every time there is an examination scam, action is taken against lower-level officials like in the CBSE irregularities. It is the responsibility of the prime minister. If he can stop the war between Russia and Ukraine, why can’t he stop the exam paper scams and leaks?”

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Responding to questions about his future plans, Dipke said he would not be returning to the US immediately and would instead focus on building the movement. He maintained that every movement in the country was inherently political even if not linked to electoral politics.

He said a decision on formally registering the CJP as a political party would be taken after consulting supporters and young people associated with the movement. Dipke also clarified that he had not been in touch with AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal.

Rejecting comparisons with anti-establishment protests in Sri Lanka and Nepal, Dipke said the CJP’s agitation had been peaceful and would remain so. “Future protests will be larger but they will continue to be peaceful,” he said.