Migrant movement out of Mohali, Chandigarh blocked, shelters set up

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 01:57 IST

With the exodus of migrants beginning from Delhi for their homes in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh following the nationwide lockdown and part of the labour force in Chandigarh and Mohali following suit, the administrations of both cities, following central government orders, has barred their movement across borders.

Measures were also put in place to ensure they were paid their salaries and not harassed for rent.

A number of people had already left before authorities decided to restrict them. “They will not be allowed to move in violation of the lockdown. Arrangements have been made for them in the city,” said UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida.

The Chandigarh administration had set up a migrant shelter home in the community centre, Maloya, for inter-state migrant labourers, he added.

The administration also barred landlords from demanding rent for a month from labourers and students and asking them to vacate the premises during the lockdown. Those who do so will be prosecuted.

Employers have been directed to pay full wages to workers in the lockdown.

Winter night shelters in the city in Sectors 8, 9, 16, 19 and 27, which were to be closed down with the onset of summer, will remain open and food will be arranged for the homeless.

In Mohali too, all employers in industries, shops and commercial establishments were ordered by deputy commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan to pay full wages to their workers without deductions during the lockdown.

The DC’s order prohibited landlords from charging rent from migrants for a month and warned that action will be taken against them under the Disaster Management Act if they did so.

Dayalan said lockdown measures had been implemented for the containment of Covid-19, but a large number of migrants were trying to reach their home towns. This was in violation of lockdown measures. The orders on full wages and rent had been issued to help them at a time of financial distress. Besides, additional measures were being taken, such as ensuring adequate temporary shelters and provision of food during the lockdown.