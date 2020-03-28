Milkha’s family donates Rs 2 lakh for Chandigarh’s Covid-19 relief fund

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 01:02 IST

Legendry athlete Milkha Singh and his family donated Rs 2 lakh towards the coronavirus relief fund started in the city by UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Friday. With the city under an unprecedented lockdown for 21 days, the veteran athlete exhorted others also to come forward and donate generously.

“We are all in it together. While some have enough resources to get through the curfew period, there are many others who are poor and from economically weaker sections of the society and need to be taken care of by the government and administration. My donation is to help the government reach the poor and help in the fight of such a deadly disease. I would like to appeal to the people of the city to donate as much as they can afford to,” Milkha said.

The veteran athlete also asked people to utilise time better and try and stay fit as this also helps in strengthening of the immune system. “I know with everyone staying indoors it’s difficult but one can do brisk walking, yoga and other things to stay fit. A healthier mind and body will surely help a person in keeping fit and healthy,” Milkha added.

Milkha also asked the government to help farmers get their produce to the market so that not only does it check the price rise but also helps the farmers.

“Punjab is an agrarian state with many farmers dependent on markets to sell their produce. The government should make sure that they are able to sell their crops and not suffer any losses,” Milkha added.