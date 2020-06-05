Mission Fateh: 5,000 jobless youths get registered online in Mohali

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 21:11 IST

Mohali’s district bureau of employment and entrepreneurship (DBEE) under the Ghar Ghar Rozgar Mission is proving guidance and counselling services to the unemployed youth of the district to prepare them for the job market.

Additional deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said the DBEE is establishing contact with the youth digitally and 5,000 have registered on the portal www.pgrkam.com.

She added that the bureau has set up an online link to collect vacancies from various companies which is helping people get jobs through online or telephonic interviews.

The bureau as part of online career counselling is providing information about job avenues in various sectors and self-employment opportunities. Through video-call, the counsellor provides guidance as per aptitude, interest and skill. The bureau also helps the youth acquire loans to start their own ventures.

Those interested in availing the services can call on the helpline number 7814259210 or contact the bureau via e-mail on dbeemohalihelp@gmail.com.