Mobile, narcotics recovered from Patiala central jail inmate

chandigarh Updated: Dec 02, 2019 21:55 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Police have recovered narcotic powder and mobile phone from a Patiala central jail inmate on Monday.

The accused was lodged here in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the Patran police dating back to December 7, 2017.

Following the recovery, a fresh case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Gurnam Singh, a resident of Dera Bohrhwala, near Shutrana.

Assistant jail superintendent Parmpal, in his complaint to police, said that they received a tip-off that the accused was using mobile phone from inside the jail premises and has some narcotic powder in his possession.

Acting on the information, a police team searched barrack number 3, where he was lodged. The jail officials recovered a Samsung mobile phone, a battery, a SIM card and 4gm narcotic powder.

The fresh case has been registered under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and 52A of the Prison Act at Tripuri police station.

Cops added that they will bring Gurnam to Tripuri police station on production warrant and further probe the matter.

