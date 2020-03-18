Model jail inmates to make 800 masks a day; each to cost ₹10

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 01:06 IST

Inmates of Model Jail, Sector 51, have started making masks following the directions of UT administration. The inmates will be making around 800 masks daily and these will be available for ₹10.

A sample of the masks was tested by a team of local doctors for their efficacy. The masks are reusable and can be washed after five days of use and then be reused.

Assistant inspector general of jails, Virat said, “The masks will be supplied to all departments to be used by officials on public dealing duties. The masks will also be available for the general public at Srijan, Sector 22. We have already received an order of 1,000 masks from the police department and 100 from the registration and licensing authority.” The masks will be delivered to the police department on Wednesday.

CURBS ON KIN VISIT

The department of prisons, UT, has also suspended visits by relatives, advocates and friends of the inmates till March 31. The jail superintendent may allow interviews to any inmate after recording the reason in writing. The newly admitted inmates who are not enrolled for prison inmates calling services may be allowed only two interviews with maximum two persons.

RAIDS TO CHECK HOARDING

A team constituted by the sub-divisional magistrate conducted a surprise checking at chemist shops in Manimajra and Sector 23 on Tuesday. However, no hoarding of sanitisers or masks was found by the teams till the time of the filing of the report.

ALTERCATION IN P’KULA

An altercation broke out among the chemists in Sector 6 and officials of the food and drugs department during an inspection drive. As per information, the food and drugs department has been given directions by the commissioner, food and drugs administration, Haryana, to carry out inspections to ensure sufficient availability of masks and sanitisers at price not exceeding the MRP. Following this, an inspection was going on by an enforcement team being headed by senior drugs controller in Sector 6.