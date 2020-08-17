e-paper
Moderate rain likely in Chandigarh till Thursday

In the next three days, mercury will hover between 26°C and 32°C, according to the weather bulletin

chandigarh Updated: Aug 17, 2020 22:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

After trace rainfall in some southern sectors and dry weather in remaining part of the city on Monday, India Meteorological Department has predicted chances of moderate showers up to 50mm in Chandigarh till Thursday.

“Intensity of rain will be maximum on Tuesday and Wednesday, and will drop from Thursday onwards, though light showers up to 20mm will remain likely. Cloudy weather will keep the mercury from rising during this period,” said an IMD official.

Maximum temperature dropped from 34°C on Sunday to 32.6°C on Monday. Minimum temperature went up from 26.4°C to 28°C. In the next three days, the mercury will hover between 26°C and 32°C, according to the weather bulletin.

Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

