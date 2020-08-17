Moderate rain likely in Chandigarh till Thursday

chandigarh

After trace rainfall in some southern sectors and dry weather in remaining part of the city on Monday, India Meteorological Department has predicted chances of moderate showers up to 50mm in Chandigarh till Thursday.

“Intensity of rain will be maximum on Tuesday and Wednesday, and will drop from Thursday onwards, though light showers up to 20mm will remain likely. Cloudy weather will keep the mercury from rising during this period,” said an IMD official.

Maximum temperature dropped from 34°C on Sunday to 32.6°C on Monday. Minimum temperature went up from 26.4°C to 28°C. In the next three days, the mercury will hover between 26°C and 32°C, according to the weather bulletin.