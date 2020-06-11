‘Murrah man’ Dr Inderjeet Singh takes charge as vet varsity vice-chancellor in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 17:22 IST

A week after his appointment, Dr Inderjeet Singh took charge as Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) vice-chancellor on Thursday.

He is replacing Dr AS Nanda whose four-year tenure ended on February 15, 2019. However, he continued to occupy the position on ad-hoc basis as the government had not decided on his successor.

Singh, who was chosen for the post on June 4, has been working as Punjab Animal Husbandry Department director since November, 2018.

He has been working in the veterinary sciences and animal husbandry sector for the last three decades.

Singh is known for his research and expertise in breeding and management of Murrah buffalo, which is widely reared in Punjab and Haryana, earning him the sobriquet ‘Murrah man.’

He has previously served as the director of the Central Institute for Research on Buffaloes, Hisar, from 2013 to November 2018.

After joining GADVASU, Singh addressed the officers of the university in a meeting. He acknowledged his predecessors DS Bains, Dr VK Taneja and Dr AS Nanda for their contributions to the university.

‘COLLABORATION IS KEY’

He stressed on collaboration and cooperation with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), state department of animal husbandry and other departments to ensure the development of the livestock sector in general and farmers in particular.

Singh said he will focus on improving academic quality, ensuring good quality research work and strengthening extension activity services.

“The university will train students to be future entrepreneurs who will become job providers,” he said.

In wake of the pandemic, Singh exhorted the staff to work together to combat the situation and help all stakeholders involved in the value chain of livestock, poultry and fisheries sector by offering advisories and services by means of ICT tools.

Singh holds a bachelor and master degree in veterinary science and animal husbandry from Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar. He pursued his PhD in animal reproduction at the University of Liverpool, UK.