Home / Chandigarh / Muslims, Christians get graveyards in Mohali after two-decade wait

Muslims, Christians get graveyards in Mohali after two-decade wait

Greater Mohali Area Development Authority had earmarked around 5 acres for the burial ground, which was handed over later to the municipal corporation (MC) for further development.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 07, 2020 20:22 IST
HT Correspondent
Punjab cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu inaugurating graveyards in Sector 73 on Tuesday.
Punjab cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu inaugurating graveyards in Sector 73 on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
         

A graveyard with separate sections for Muslims and Christians was inaugurated at Sector 73 here on Tuesday by Punjab cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu in the presence of leaders of both communities.

Following demands made for over two decades for a burial place in the city, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had earmarked around 5 acres of land for it, which was handed over later to the municipal corporation (MC) for further development.

The work took a decade to be completed, giving Mohali a burial ground of its own, saving locals the bother of performing the last rites of their loved ones at the Sector 25 graveyard in Chandigarh.

Mohali, which has nearly 15,000 Christians and 10,000 Muslims, has had plans pending for the last 20 years to develop a graveyard.

Earlier in the day, Sidhu also laid the foundation stone for renovation of the Sector 73 cremation ground, which will cost the state exchequer around ₹50 lakh.

Sidhu said the government will also spend ₹15 lakh on building the boundary wall around the Muslim section in the graveyard.

Father Ambrose D’Souza, parish priest of the Infant Jesus Church in Phase-11, who was also present during the inauguration of the graveyard said “We are thankful to the state government and MC commissioner of Mohali for handing over the land to us.”

