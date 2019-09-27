Nabha murder: Probe begins against cops who fled scene

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 23:04 IST

The police have initiated a departmental inquiry against the two cops who were present at the crime scene during the murder of an Alohran Khurd village resident by his niece’s husband at Mungo village in Nabha on Tuesday night.

‘COPS HAD RUN AWAY’

The two cops — constables Raj Singh and Netar Singh of Dandrala Dhindsa police station — had gone to rescue a woman, Manpreet Kaur from domestic violence along with her relatives after her family contacted the women’s helpline.

The woman’s husband, Kuldeep Singh, allegedly shot dead Manpreet’s uncle Harjit Singh using a licensed gun. Kuldeep and his parents had managed to escape the crime scene and are still absconding.

“Five months ago, Manpreet had approached Dandrala Dhindsa police station to file a complaint of domestic violence. However, a compromise was reached at that time and no FIR was registered,” said her brother, Sukhpreet Singh.

Prior to this, multiple panchayati compromises were reached when Kuldeep apologised and promised to mend his ways, he added. The couple has been married for seven years and have two children.

Nabha deputy superintendent of police said that a departmental inquiry has been started against three policemen — Raj Singh, Netar Singh and munshi of the police station Gurpreet Singh — and their explanation is awaited.

The kin said that the police failed to help them, instead they fled the scene. Manpreet is still undergoing treatment due to the injuries she received as a result of the domestic violence.

THE CASE

The 60-year-old resident of Alohran Khurd village was shot dead in the presence of two policemen.

Victim Harjit Singh had gone to the house of his niece Manpreet Kaur, 30, after she complained of domestic violence.

Two cops — constables Raj Singh and Netar Singh of Dandrala Dhindsa police station — and three relatives were accompanying Harjit.

As the cops asked Manpreet to accompany her uncle, her husband Kuldeep Singh, 38, fired gunshots killing Harjit on the spot. Kuldeep and Manpreet are married for seven years and have two children. Her father died a few years ago.

Earlier in the day, Manpreet’s younger brother Sukhpreet had gone to meet her, but he was thrown out of the house by Kuldeep. The accused had locked his wife and children in a room after which she had narrated the incident to her uncle Harjit.

On Tuesday, her brother saw her being brutally beaten up following which he called his relatives and women cell to rescue her from her husband.

Harjit’s cousin Tejinder Singh, of Sirhind, said he and Sukhpreet accompanied Harjit to Kuldeep’s house along with the two cops.

“When the cops asked the accused to send Manpreet with us and resolve the matter amicably the next day, Kuldeep’s father Avtar Singh attacked us. In the meantime, Kuldeep went upstairs to fetch a gun and started firing,” said Sukhpreet in his statement to police.

The cops fled as soon as Kuldeep started firing, said Sukhpreet. Harjit received multiple injuries and died on the spot.

Kuldeep and his family members have managed to flee. Bhadson station house officer (SHO) Amritpal Singh said a case was registered against Kuldeep, his father and mother Harbans Kaur under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act. The SHO said that the case was being investigated and sections of domestic violence may also be added.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 23:04 IST