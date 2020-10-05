NCRB’s 2019 crime statistics: Homicides down, rape on the rise in Himachal

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 00:40 IST

Himachal recorded a 1.5% decrease in violent crimes and 29% decline in murder cases in 2019, as per the 2019 edition of the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB’s) ‘Crime in India’ statistics.

As many as 1,833 violent crimes were reported in the state in 2019 as compared to the 1,861 cases reported in 2018.The NCRB’s violent crime category subsumes murder, attempted murder, culpable homicide, attempted culpable homicide, dowry deaths, infanticide, foeticide, grievous hurt, kidnapping and abduction, rape, attempt to rape, rioting, robbery, dacoity, and arson.

The hill-state reported 70 murder cases and 54 attempted murder cases in 2019 against 99 murder and 58 attempted murder cases lodged in 2018.

There was an increase in cases of culpable homicide (not amounting to murder) with 19 cases registered in 2019 against seven cases lodged the previous year.

Four instances of dowry death were reported in both 2018 and 2019.

There was a 20.5% increase in FIRs for grievous hurt with 345 and 416 cases reported in 2018 and 2019, respectively. However, there was a 4.5% decrease in kidnapping and abduction cases and a 13% decline in rioting, robbery, dacoity and arson cases.

No let-up in crime against women

Rape cases increased by 4.5% in the state with 359 incidents involving 361 victims reported in 2019. In 2018, 344 rape cases had been reported in the state.

Thirteen cases of rape and murder were reported against the seven recorded in 2018. The overall crimes against women increased by 0.1% with the state recording 1,636 cases. In 2018, 1,633 crimes against women were registered.

The data is a grim indictment of how Himachal, which is dubbed a peaceful state, is becoming unsafe for women.

The statistics found that 55% of the rape victims were minor. In 2018, 56% of the rape victims had been minor.

As per the NCRB data, eight victims were below six years of age; 25 between 6 and 12 years old; 79 between 12-16 years old and 86 above between 16 to 18 years.

Similarly, 118 victims were between 18 to 30 years old; 43 between 30 and 45 and six between 45 and 60 years old.

In 97.8% of cases the offenders were known to the victims. Of the 359 cases, in 34 cases the perpetrators were family members, in 105 cases family friends, neighbours, employers or other acquaintances and in 212 cases they were friends, had met online, live-in partners or separated husbands.