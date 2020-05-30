e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Need to scale down domestic flights to contain Covid-19: Balbir Sidhu

Need to scale down domestic flights to contain Covid-19: Balbir Sidhu

He said that most cases reported in Punjab have a travel history from other states and countries

chandigarh Updated: May 30, 2020 00:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Sidhu said there is a need to reduce number of domestic flights, especially from Mumbai and Ahmedabad, to contain further spread Covid-19 in state.

Presiding over a review meeting of the health department, he said that most cases reported in Punjab have a travel history from other states and countries. So, to prevent community spread, there is need to put focus on passengers, especially those coming in from high risk states and countries, he added.

He plans to discuss this issue with CM Captain Amarinder Singh in the cabinet meeting to be held on Saturday. “It’s on record that only 151 positive persons in state do not have any travel history. Of the 99.9% contact tracing, 1,476 persons (roughly 8%) have been found positive for the virus.

He directed officials to ensure maximum sampling of passengers to trace affected persons. He said there are 40 covid-related deaths so far, occurring mostly in patients over 50 years, almost all afflicted with serious underlying illness such as kidney disease, cancer, HIV, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

top news
Donald Trump announces termination of US-China ties, to end special treatment for Hong Kong
Donald Trump announces termination of US-China ties, to end special treatment for Hong Kong
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
WHO, 37 nations launch alliance to share tools to tackle Covid-19 pandemic
WHO, 37 nations launch alliance to share tools to tackle Covid-19 pandemic
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In