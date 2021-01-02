New Year starts with 112 cases, 4 deaths in Chandigarh tricity

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 00:13 IST

As many as 112 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity while four succumbed to it on Friday, the first day of 2021.

Mohali reported 55 cases and two deaths, followed by 35 and 22 cases in Chandigarh and Panchkula, respectively, which also recorded a death each.

In Mohali district, the total number of cases has reached 18,239 and the toll stands at 342. Among the fresh cases, 43 were reported from Mohali city alone.

Meanwhile, 97 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the number of those recovered to 16,841 and active cases to 1,056.

In Chandigarh, a 75-year-old man from Sector 45 died, taking the toll to 318.

As many as 19,799 people have tested positive so far, of whom 19,109 have recovered, including 64 discharged on Friday. The active case tally stands at 372.

A 66-year-old man died in Panchkula, where 10,007 people have tested positive so far and 143 have succumbed. While 9,668 patients have recovered, 196 are still under treatment.